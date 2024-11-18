Police step up night patrols in Falkirk area to combat anti-social behaviour

By James Trimble
Published 18th Nov 2024, 10:27 GMT
Police officers have been responding to residents’ concerns and heading out at night to patrol anti-social “hotspots” in the area.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Community Officers from Grangemouth have been carrying out high visibility patrols both on foot and in vehicle, doing their bit to improve public confidence in the police.

"Our evening patrols, as with our day time patrols, are intelligence led, aiming to have our officers on patrol in the right place at the right time based on previous crime/anti social behaviour trends.”

