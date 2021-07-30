Police statistics reveal over 120 sex offenders are living among residents in the Falkirk Council area
Figures recently released by Police Scotland highlight the postcode areas in the country with the highest number of registered sex offenders.
The official statistics, compiled up to March 31 this year, state there are 4358 registered sex offenders – including paedophiles – living within the community across Scotland.
Locally in Falkirk’s FK1 postcode region – which incorporates Avonbridge, California, Camelon, Limerigg, Shieldhill, Slamannan and Standburn – there are 27 sex offenders, while Falkirk’s F2 postcode region – which covers Airth, Bainsford, Brightons, Carron, Carronshore, Dunmore, Laurieston, Maddiston, Polmont, Redding, Skinflats and Westquarter – has 39.
Grangemouth (FK3) has 30, while Bonnybridge (FK4) – including Allandale, Banknock, Dennyloanhead, Greenhill, Haggs, High Bonnybridge and Longcroft – has six and Larbert (FK5) – which also includes Stenhousemuir and Torwood – has 12.
In Denny (FK6) – including Dunipace, Fankerton, Head of Muir and Stoneywood – there are seven registered sex offenders, while Bo’ness (EH51) has eight.