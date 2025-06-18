Police seize £345,000 worth of drugs during raid on Maddiston premises

A massive cannabis cultivation has been uncovered in the Maddiston area after police acted on information note-0from the public.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cannabis worth a street value of over £345,000 was recovered from the premises by the Braes Community Policing team and now enquiries remain ongoing in relation to the full circumstances surrounding the sizable cultivation.

Community Inspector Neil Wotherspoon said: “This recovery is significant and highlights our continued focus on disrupting the production and supply of illegal drugs. Cannabis being grown on this scale is not for personal use – it is intended for sale on the streets, bringing associated harm to individuals and communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In addition to the harm associated with the drug themselves the risk of fire from cultivations is significant and I would urge people who suspect this type of activity to report it to us as a matter of urgency.”

The teenagers threatened to kick the woman's baby and steal her dog.

People can call Police Scotland via 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers