Police seize £345,000 worth of drugs during raid on Maddiston premises
Cannabis worth a street value of over £345,000 was recovered from the premises by the Braes Community Policing team and now enquiries remain ongoing in relation to the full circumstances surrounding the sizable cultivation.
Community Inspector Neil Wotherspoon said: “This recovery is significant and highlights our continued focus on disrupting the production and supply of illegal drugs. Cannabis being grown on this scale is not for personal use – it is intended for sale on the streets, bringing associated harm to individuals and communities.
"In addition to the harm associated with the drug themselves the risk of fire from cultivations is significant and I would urge people who suspect this type of activity to report it to us as a matter of urgency.”
People can call Police Scotland via 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.