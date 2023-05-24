News you can trust since 1845
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Police seize £3000 of illegal drugs following raid at Bainsford property

A variety of illegal drugs were removed from the streets following a search of a premises this week.
By James Trimble
Published 24th May 2023, 08:09 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th May 2023, 08:09 BST

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Falkirk community policing team carried out a drugs warrant in Bainsford on Tuesday and recovered a quantity of

various drugs valued around £3000.

“If you have information around drug use in your community contact us on 101 or visit Crimestoppers Scotland and report it anonymously.”

Police seized the drugs from a property in BainsfordPolice seized the drugs from a property in Bainsford
Earlier this month community police carried out a search of a property in Grangemouth and uncovered £10,000 worth of cannabis.