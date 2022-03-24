Police seize car in Grangemouth

A motorist had her four-wheeled pride and joy removed from her after she was found to have no driving licence and no insurance.

Police pulled the vehicle over in the Grangemouth area after 6pm on Wednesday.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Road policing unit PCs Towler and Steel stopped a car being driven in Moriston Court, Grangemouth by a 31-year-old female. She was found to have a provisional driving licence. Her car was seized and she will be reported for driving with no licence and no insurance.”

