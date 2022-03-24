Police seize car in Grangemouth

Police pulled the vehicle over in the Grangemouth area after 6pm on Wednesday.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Road policing unit PCs Towler and Steel stopped a car being driven in Moriston Court, Grangemouth by a 31-year-old female. She was found to have a provisional driving licence. Her car was seized and she will be reported for driving with no licence and no insurance.”

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The car was seized by police in Moriston Court, Grangemouth

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.