Police seize car in Grangemouth
A motorist had her four-wheeled pride and joy removed from her after she was found to have no driving licence and no insurance.
By James Trimble
Thursday, 24th March 2022, 11:04 am
Police pulled the vehicle over in the Grangemouth area after 6pm on Wednesday.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Road policing unit PCs Towler and Steel stopped a car being driven in Moriston Court, Grangemouth by a 31-year-old female. She was found to have a provisional driving licence. Her car was seized and she will be reported for driving with no licence and no insurance.”