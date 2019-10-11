Police seize £80,000 cannabis crop in Grangemouth

A police raid in Grangemouth’s Charlotte Dundas Court uncovered a cannabis cultivation with an estimated street value of £80,000.

Following concerns from local residents, officers carried out a search of the premises last month and made the significant find.

Chief Inspector Chris Stewart, Falkirk local area commander, said: “We are committed to tackling the production and sale of controlled drugs in our area. I would like to thank local residents for their assistance in providing us with information and give them reassurance that we will continue to work with our communities and act on the vital information they provide.

“I would also like to thank our officers for their commitment to the communities they serve.”

If you have any information or concerns about drug production or dealing in your area, please contact us in confidence on 101, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.