Police seek witnesses in hunt for bungling Hallglen ATM robbers

Police are appealing for help in their efforts to snare the bungling robbers who tried to steal an ATM machine from a convenience store on New Hallglen Road early this morning.

As reported in Falkirk Herald online earlier today the criminals smashed glass at the bottom of the door to gain entry, after first trying to wrench open the front shutter - and then tried to haul the ATM away, using a chain.

The robbery failed and the burglars fled empty-handed.

Now police are eager to speak to anyone who was in the area in the early hours and noticed anything suspicious - the alarm at the shop was activated at 4.15am.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “In particular we are keen to trace the occupants of a small grey coloured Volkswagen car seen in the area around that time.”

Anyone who can help should contact police via 101.