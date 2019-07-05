Police seek Falkirk residents’ help to find missing man

Police are appealing for help to trace a missing Glasgow man who’s understood to have links to Falkirk and a family connection in Grangemouth.

There have also been reported sightings of him in the Twechar area.

Gregor Gibbons (32) was last seen around 6pm on Tuesday when he left his home in Colston Avenue, Colston, to head to work.

He got into his car, a white Ford Fiesta, registration SB64 NLG, but didn’t arrive there, and when he failed to return home his family contacted police on Wednesday morning to report him missing.

Inspector Pauline Thomson at Glasgow’s Maryhill Police Office, said: “Our concern for Gregor is growing as he has never gone missing before, and he is very close to his family and friends.

“For him not to be in touch with them is completely out of character.

“I would appeal to anyone who may have seen Gregor or who may have seen his white Ford Fiesta to contact us.

“Any small piece of information could help us find him.

“His family is understandably very upset at his disappearance and just want to know he is safe and well.”

Gregor is white, around 5ft 5ins and slim with very short, shaved dark hair.

When last seen he was wearing a black, Nike hooded top, black Nike shorts and black coloured trainers.

A number of people reported seeing him on the Forth and Clyde Canal path between 8pm and 10pm on Tuesday night.

People who saw him have described him as wearing a grey coloured hooded top so he may have changed his clothing.

He was walking from Bishopbriggs towards Kilsyth, and the last sighting of him was in the Twechar area of the canal path.

Anyone with information is asked to call officers at Maryhill Police Station via 101, quoting incident number 0119 of July 3 2019.