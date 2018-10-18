Police searching for missing woman last seen in Larbert

Concern is growing for a 58-year-old woman who was last seen in Larbert at 5.30pm last night.

Police Scotland, is appealing for information that could help trace the whereabouts of Heather Jackson, who is 5ft 5ins tall, of slim build with shoulder length blonde hair.

She was last seen wearing a black zipper top, black tracksuit bottoms and white trainers and a tartan cardigan/shawl.

Anyone who knows where Heather is or who has information that could assist Police Scotland in tracing her should call 101 or speak to any police officer quoting Inc No 2880 17th October.