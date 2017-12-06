Police searching for missing woman

Police Scotland is looking for information to help them track down a young woman missing from the Falkirk area.

Alanah Donnelly (26) was last seen at 3.15pm on Monday, December 4 at an address in Little Denny Road in Denny.

Officers say they are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare and are keen to speak to her to ensure her safety.

Alanah is white, 5 foot 4 inches tall with long black hair. She was last seen wearing Adidas trainers, light denim jeans and a black jacket with a fur collar. She also had a grey bag with her.

Alanah is known to frequent the Denny and Grangemouth areas, so anyone who may have seen her particularly in these areas should contact police on 101 quoting reference 2272 of Monday, December 4.