Police searching for missing West Lothian woman

Appeals have been made to help trace a 23-year-old woman who has been missing from home since Monday morning

Kayley Shaw left her home address in the Threemiletown area of West Lothian around 4.30am on December 9.

She was believed to be in the Biggar area around 4.30pm that afternoon.

Kayley is described as white, 5ft 3ins and of slim build. She has a pale complexion and fair hair, usually worn in a ponytail.

She may be wearing a blue bubble jacket, blue jeans and trainers.

She is believed to be driving a grey/silver Renault Modus, reg. YE56 CVO.

Constable Murray Alexander, of Broxburn West Main Street Police Station, said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for Kayley. We are appealing for anyone who may have seen her or has any information as to her whereabouts to get in touch.”

Anyone with any information should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3508 of December 9.