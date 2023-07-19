News you can trust since 1845
Police searching for missing Edinburgh woman believe she may be in Falkirk

Police are appealing for information to help trace a 34-year-old woman missing from Edinburgh who may be in this area.
By Jill Buchanan
Published 19th Jul 2023, 17:38 BST
Updated 19th Jul 2023, 17:38 BST

Shirley Robertson was last seen entering a large black vehicle in Leith around 3am this morning (Wednesday).

Officers believe she may be in the Falkirk area.

Shirley is described as 5ft 3ins in height, of slim build and has long, wavy brown hair with red highlights.

Shirley Robertson who has been reported missing and may be in Falkirk. Pic: Police ScotlandShirley Robertson who has been reported missing and may be in Falkirk. Pic: Police Scotland
Shirley Robertson who has been reported missing and may be in Falkirk. Pic: Police Scotland
Inspector David Snowdon said: “We have growing concerns for Shirley’s welfare and our enquiries are ongoing to trace her.

“I am appealing for anyone who has seen Shirley or who has any information on her whereabouts to contact us.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting incident 0769 of July 19.