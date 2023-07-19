Police searching for missing Edinburgh woman believe she may be in Falkirk

Shirley Robertson was last seen entering a large black vehicle in Leith around 3am this morning (Wednesday).

Officers believe she may be in the Falkirk area.

Shirley is described as 5ft 3ins in height, of slim build and has long, wavy brown hair with red highlights.

Shirley Robertson who has been reported missing and may be in Falkirk. Pic: Police Scotland

Inspector David Snowdon said: “We have growing concerns for Shirley’s welfare and our enquiries are ongoing to trace her.

“I am appealing for anyone who has seen Shirley or who has any information on her whereabouts to contact us.”