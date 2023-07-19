Police searching for missing Edinburgh woman believe she may be in Falkirk
Police are appealing for information to help trace a 34-year-old woman missing from Edinburgh who may be in this area.
Shirley Robertson was last seen entering a large black vehicle in Leith around 3am this morning (Wednesday).
Officers believe she may be in the Falkirk area.
Shirley is described as 5ft 3ins in height, of slim build and has long, wavy brown hair with red highlights.
Inspector David Snowdon said: “We have growing concerns for Shirley’s welfare and our enquiries are ongoing to trace her.
“I am appealing for anyone who has seen Shirley or who has any information on her whereabouts to contact us.”
Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting incident 0769 of July 19.