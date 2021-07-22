Police searching for man suspected of stealing Audi from Falkirk street
A hunt is under way for a man suspected of stealing a car in Falkirk.
Thursday, 22nd July 2021, 11:09 am
Updated
Thursday, 22nd July 2021, 11:15 am
The black Audi A4 – registration VRM N15JDK – was stolen at 11.51pm on Monday from Argyll Avenue.
Police are appealing for information to trace a man in connection with the offence.
He is described as 6ft and was wearing a face mask, dark hooded top, dark rucksack and shorts.
The car was seen at 1.30pm on Tuesday in Lenziemill Industrial Estate, Cumbernauld.
Call police via 101. Quote reference 638 of July 20.