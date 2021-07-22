Police searching for man suspected of stealing Audi from Falkirk street

The black Audi A4 – registration VRM N15JDK – was stolen at 11.51pm on Monday from Argyll Avenue.

Police are appealing for information to trace a man in connection with the offence.

He is described as 6ft and was wearing a face mask, dark hooded top, dark rucksack and shorts.

Police have appealed for help to trace a man suspected of stealing a car from Argyll, Avenue, Falkirk. Picture: Michael Gillen.

The car was seen at 1.30pm on Tuesday in Lenziemill Industrial Estate, Cumbernauld.

Call police via 101. Quote reference 638 of July 20.

