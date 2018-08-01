Police search Hallglen street after gun shot reports

Police were called out to a property in Hallglen following reports of a gun shot.

A ball bearing was fired through the rear windscreen of a car in Bissett Court at around 7.10pm on Monday night.

The rear of a blue vehicle was seen covered over as officers combed the area.

No one was hurt during the incident and no firearm was found, however, police have confirmed a ball bearing was discovered near to the car.

Members of the public who may have witnessed suspicious activity in the area at this time are asked to contact officers at Falkirk Police Station on 101.

Alternatively, details can be given in confidence to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.