Police search for men who fled crashed car in Bonnybridge

Police are hunting two men who left the scene of a collision on Glasgow Road, Bonnybridge, leaving an injured woman trapped in a car which had ended up on its roof.

Firefighters were summoned to cut the woman free after the incident, which happened at ten past midnight yesterday, and along with another woman she was taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital.

Neither suffered life-threatening injuries.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said no arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone who can help police with their enquiries is urged to get in touch via 101, quoting reference 0024 of January 31.