Police Scotland set to publish its policing plan for 2017 to 2020

Police Scotland has laid down its priorities and the methods they are going to employ to cut crime in the Falkirk area over the next three years.

The draft plan for 2017 to 2020 was being discussed by members at a full meeting of Falkirk Council yesterday (Wednesday) as The Falkirk Herald was going to press. The report came before members earlier in the year, but no representatives of Police Scotland turned up to the meeting so the item had to be rescheduled to a later date.

Using information gained from its Your View Counts public consultation, Police Scotland has now come up with a flexible – and ever changing – plan to make the community a safer place.

The report stated: “While this plan spans a three-year period, we recognise that the issues affecting our communities and the associated demands on our service are changing. This will require us to review our approach periodically throughout the duration of this plan to ensure we are continuing to focus on the right things and our people are suitably equipped and supported to deal with these demands.

“Our primary role is to keep our communities safe. In order that the Falkirk area continues to be, and is perceived by our communities as, a safe place to live, work, visit and do business, it is important we are committed to listening to the views of the public and acting on the local issues that you tell us cause you greatest concern.”

Recent reports of anti-social behaviour in the Bonnybridge area – and specifically Ure Crescent – mirror the general feedback received from communities throughout the area with violence, drugs, disorder, house break-ins and anti-social behaviour remaining a priority.

“We will focus on preventing these crimes as a priority as we recognise they can have a detrimental and lasting effect on peoples’ lives, impact on our local economy and cause fear throughout the wider community.

“As part of our approach we will work with partners to tackle the root causes that drive violent and dishonest offending behaviour and reduce repeat offending.”

Despite much publicised budget pressures, which have led to plans to close a number of local police stations, Police Scotland states it will deal with these priorities by providing a “visible presence at problematic locations identified through intelligence” in order to deter acts of violence, disorder and anti-social behaviour from occurring.

It will conduct “proactive patrols” at locations identified through intelligence and analysis in order to prevent house break-ins.

The force is also committed to working with Falkirk Council Licensing Board and the Licencing Forum to ensure the area’s licensed premises are safe, well-regulated and supplying alcohol in a responsible manner.

Police Scotland plans to introduce a “violence prevention board” to oversee the effectiveness of its activities and consider various ways of preventing incidents occurring in domestic premises and other private spaces.