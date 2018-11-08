Police Scotland confirm identity of Camelon murder victim

Police have named the 44-year-old woman who was found dead in Camelon following a disturbance at a house in Camelon this week.

Fiona McDonald’s body was discovered at a premises in Carmuirs Avenue after police attended to investigate reports of a disturbance just after 8pm on Tuesday.

A murder investigation was launched and William Finlay (56), from Falkirk, was subsquently arrested and charged in connection with the death.

He appeared on petition, charged with murder, at Falkirk Sheriff Court today and made no plea or declaration.

Finlay was remanded in custody and will appear at court again within the next week.