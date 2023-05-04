It follows on from concerns raised by members of the public and businesses in the area about youth disorder. A meeting organised by Denny and District Community Council heard of people living in fear from gangs of youngsters hanging about their homes, causing trouble in local shops and on the streets.

Following the meeting, police in Falkirk Area Command confirmed they have launched an anti-social behaviour initiative focussing on reported problematic areas in Denny and Dunipace, telling local people that they can expect to see an increased officer presence in their neighbourhoods..

Chief Inspector Lynsey Kidd, Falkirk area commander, said: “Antisocial behaviour impacts on local people, local businesses and the wider community and I would like to reassure the local community that officers are actively responding to concerns raised regarding antisocial behaviour and youth disorder in the Denny and Dunipace areas.

Members of Denny and District Community Council and the public met with Chief Inspector Lynsey Kidd, and Inspector Colin Sutherland

"Unfortunately, a minority of young people appear to be involved in this type of conduct. My officers are carrying out various enquiries to identify those persons, some of whom have already been engaged with and their parents informed.

"We remain determined to combat this type of behaviour and I will continue directing patrols to deter these crimes wherever they are taking place.”

She also reassured residents that officers are briefed on any emerging issues at the beginning of every shift “to ensure they are best placed to deal with concerns efficiently and effectively”.

The chief inspector urged anyone with concerns regarding anti-social behaviour, or any other local issues, which may be affecting their area, to contact the officers via 101, or if they wish to remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.