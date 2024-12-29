Police rush to early morning incident in Braes village
Residents in a Braes village were wakened this morning to a large emergency service presence.
An incident which began shortly before 6am led to police, fire and paramedics all called to the scene.
Police have now confirmed that a man has been arrested following a disturbance in Westquarter Avenue.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 5.45am on Sunday, December 29, 2024, we received a report of a disturbance at Westquarter Avenue, Westquarter.
"Officers attended and a 36-year-old man has been arrested."