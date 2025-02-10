Police return to Falkirk area home two weeks after tragic find of two bodies

Police have still not revealed the cause of death for an elderly couple discovered in their home over two weeks ago.

The tragic find came after officers attended the house in Main Street, Redding following neighbours’ concerns that they had not seen the occupants.

Police broke into the house on January 25 where they discovered the bodies of an 84-year-old man and an 82-year-old woman.

The married couple had lived in the house for a considerable time and were well known to others in the community.

Police made the tragic discovery on January 25. Pic: Michael Gillen

They have been named locally as Jim and Wilma Crawford.

It is understood that they had no children.

However, it is understood their family pet was not found in the house.

Mr Crawford was well known to other dog walkers in the area.

At the time police said they were treating the deaths as unexplained but said there appeared to be no suspicious circumstances.

Forensic teams spent the weekend at the house and returned again the following week.

On Saturday there was once again a large police presence in the street, with several police vehicles and forensic teams entering the tragic house.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 11.30am on Saturday, January 25 we received a report of concern for a man and a woman at Main Street, Redding.

“Officers attended and the 84-year-old man and 82-year-old woman were found deceased within the property.

“Next of kin have been made aware.

“The deaths are being treated as unexplained, but there does not appear to be any suspicious circumstances.”

Today, police would only say: “Enquiries remain ongoing.”