The incident took place in the Whins of Milton area of Stirling last Monday, February 19.

Around 8.10pm, police received a report of a firearm being discharged at the door of a property in Randolph Crescent.

Police and Ambulance attended and a 38-year-old man was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow. He was treated for a minor injury then discharged.

A firearm was fired outside a house in Forth Valley. Pic: National World

Detective Inspector John Currie of Stirling Police Office said: “Since this incident was reported, we have been carrying out extensive enquiries in and around the local area along with gathering and studying a large amount of CCTV footage.

“We believe this was a targeted attack and are following a number of lines of enquiry. We would appreciate any assistance the public can give us in identifying who is responsible for this reckless and dangerous act. If you were in the area of Randolph Crescent around 8pm on Monday, February 19, or have information that could assist our investigation, please contact us.

“A silver or grey Kia Sportage was seen in Randolph Crescent and Glasgow Road around the time of the shooting. We would urge anyone with information on this car or anyone with dash-cam or personal footage to review it and get in touch if you hold any detail on this.”

He added that a few hours later at 11.10pm a Kia Sportage matching the description of the one seen in Randolph Crescent was found burnt out near the A71, Ayr Road, Shotts. It is currently undergoing forensic examination.

The detective said: “Additional policing patrols remain in the area to provide public reassurance while we investigate this crime.