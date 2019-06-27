Police remain at scene of suspicious death in Camelon

Police remain at the scene of a suspicious death in Camelon which occurred early this morning (Thursday).

Officers were called to Burnside Court at 7.20am after being alerted to an assault.

There were also unconfirmed reports that a murder had taken place as a result of a stabbing.

On arrival two men were found with serious injuries and were treated at the scene by paramedics but one of the men later passed away.

A third man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesman said the man’s death was being treated as ‘suspicious’ and enquiries were ongoing but no further details could be released as yet.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101.