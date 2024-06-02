Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police have released an update following an incident which left a teenager with serious injuries.

A 17-year-old male youth has been arrested following a crash on Portal Road in Grangemouth last Thursday, May 30.

Police said he has been released pending further enquiries.

The incident happened around 11.45pm and involved an e-bike and a small white hatchback car.

Police at the scene in Portal Road on Friday. Pic: Michael Gillen

Emergency services attended and the 17-year-old rider of the e-bike was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh with serious injuries.

No update has been given of the injured teenager’s condition.