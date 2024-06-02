Police release update following Grangemouth road incident
A 17-year-old male youth has been arrested following a crash on Portal Road in Grangemouth last Thursday, May 30.
Police said he has been released pending further enquiries.
The incident happened around 11.45pm and involved an e-bike and a small white hatchback car.
Emergency services attended and the 17-year-old rider of the e-bike was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh with serious injuries.
No update has been given of the injured teenager’s condition.
A police spokesperson said: “Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and anyone who has not already spoken to officers and can assist is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 4450 of Thursday, May 30.”