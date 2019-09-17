Police release more details on knifepoint robbery at Camelon newsagent’s

A knife-wielding robber threatened a shop employee before stealing a three-figure sum of cash from a newsagent’s.

Police have confirmed the woman working in the shop was uninjured during the incident at the Camelon Perk Newsagent store, commonly known as Bobby Roy’s, in Main Street, Camelon.

Camelon Perk Newsagent. Picture: Michael Gillen

Officers investigating the robbery, which took place at around 4.30pm on Saturday, say the sum of cash the man made off with was in the “lower hundreds”.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “The man responsible is described as white, in his 40s, around 5ft6, clean shaven and has a gaunt appearance.

“He was wearing a black jacket and a black baseball cap.”

Anyone with further information relating to this crime is asked to call police via 101.

Quote incident number 2807 of September 14.