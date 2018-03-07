Police release CCTV image after serious assault in Falkirk

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they wish to speak to in connection with a serious assault in Falkirk.

A 27-year-old man required hospital treatment after being punched in the face in Princes Street.

The incident took place near to the junction with Park Street at around 12.15am on Sunday, December 3, 2017.

Officers from the Forth Valley division believe the man (pictured above) may be able to help with their investigation.

He is described as white, around 20 years old, 6ft and was wearing a grey Fred Perry top with a blue and red trim.

The man had dark hair which was shaven at the sides and longer on top.

Detective Constable Carolyn Alexander, of Falkirk CID, said: “This was a violent and unprovoked attack and we are keen to trace the man pictured.

“I would ask anyone who recognises him and can help us trace his current whereabouts to get in touch.

“Equally, if the man pictured sees this appeal we would urge him to contact officers as soon as possible.”

Those with information can call police on 101, quoting incident number 117 of December 3, 2017.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.