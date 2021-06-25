Police reference Superbad character McLovin in fake ID warning to Falkirk underage drinkers
Police in Falkirk have urged underage drinkers to think twice before using fake identification – or risk landing themselves a criminal conviction.
The warning was issued following a rise in reports of doctored IDs being used in the area’s pubs.
Officers have been made aware of several instances of fake ID being used in licensed premises since the hospitality industry was given the go-ahead to resume business when restrictions eased.
In a nod to the American coming-of-age teenage comedy film Superbad, officers advised those under the age of 18 not to follow the lead of the movie’s Fogell, who produces a highly questionable ID under the name of ‘McLovin’ to buy booze.
A Falkirk Police tweet read: “Since re-opening of licensed premises we've seen an increase in the use of fake IDs. Either using someone else’s ID or have been purchased online.
“For all the wannabe McLovins out there – using a fake ID is a criminal offence and can lead to a criminal conviction.”