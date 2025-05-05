Police recover £184k of cocaine in Denny drugs bust
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The 44-year-old man was arrested and charged following the recovery of the drugs in Denny on Friday evening, May 2. Police officers raided premises in Broad Street after a tip-off.
In addition to the drugs, a low four-figure sum of cash was recovered.
The man is due to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court today (Monday). Detective Inspector John Currie said: “This seizure highlights our ongoing efforts to disrupt drug supply and protect those in our communities affected by illegal drugs.
“The operation underlines our commitment to the Serious Organised Crime Taskforce and the country’s Serious Organised Crime Strategy.
"We work every day to protect the public by preventing drugs being circulated on our streets. This is vitally important in addressing the concerns of local people in the Forth Valley area."
He urged anyone with information about drug activity in their area to contact police by calling 101.