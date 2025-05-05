Police recover £184k of cocaine in Denny drugs bust

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man is due in court today after cocaine valued at £184,000 was recovered in a police operation.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 44-year-old man was arrested and charged following the recovery of the drugs in Denny on Friday evening, May 2. Police officers raided premises in Broad Street after a tip-off.

In addition to the drugs, a low four-figure sum of cash was recovered.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The man is due to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court today (Monday). Detective Inspector John Currie said: “This seizure highlights our ongoing efforts to disrupt drug supply and protect those in our communities affected by illegal drugs.

Police found cocaine with a street value of £184,000 and cash when they raided a property. Pic: Contributed

“The operation underlines our commitment to the Serious Organised Crime Taskforce and the country’s Serious Organised Crime Strategy.

"We work every day to protect the public by preventing drugs being circulated on our streets. This is vitally important in addressing the concerns of local people in the Forth Valley area."

He urged anyone with information about drug activity in their area to contact police by calling 101.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.