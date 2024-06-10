Police recover items stolen from Bonnybridge property within hours
and live on Freeview channel 276
The housebreaking occurred at the property around 2am on Saturday – and thanks to help from the local community in Bonnybridge, officers had the items recovered by 8pm that evening.
The stolen items were valued at over £2500 and included a dune buggy valued at £1500.
Officers from the Bonnybridge community policing team recovered the items and returned them to their owner.
Two men have been charged in relation to the offences.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We would like to thank members of the Bonnybridge community who reported information about this incident.
"Our job is only possible with the help and cooperation of the community.”
They added that anyone with information about criminal activity in their community can pass the information anonymously through Crimestoppers.
They also urged people to help shape local policing in Falkirk, by completing Your Police Survey.