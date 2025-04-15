Police recover drugs and cash following Grangemouth raid

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police have revealed that earlier today (Tuesday) they recovered drugs and cash after searching a property.

Community officers executed a search warrant at an address in Grangemouth following a tip off from the public.

Inside, they found enough drugs to consider they were intended for illegal distribution, along with a quantity of cash.

A 39-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with being concerned in the supply of illegal drugs.

The find came after police searched a property. Pic: National World

A report will now be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

Grangemouth Community Officer PC Kirsty Scott said: "Thanks to information provided by members of the public, we have successfully disrupted further illegal drug activity and removed harmful substances from our streets. I continue to encourage the community to report any information relating to drug-related criminality.

"Your support plays a vital role in helping us tackle this issue."

Anyone with information about criminal activity is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101. Alternatively, anonymous reports can be made via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

