Police ramp up patrols to increase safety on Falkirk area roads and educate wayward motorists

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Grangemouth, Braes and Bo'ness community officers, along with colleagues from roads policing, have been out in force in our local areas conducting road safety patrols.

"Numerous stop checks have been completed with a number of drivers warned/advised regarding their speed and the road worthiness of their vehicles. Drivers have been reported for drink driving, no insurance and no MOT offences.”