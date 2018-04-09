Police raids in Maddiston uncover £5000 of drugs

Officers searching premises in the Maddiston area discover £5000 worth of controlled drugs.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Our community officers in Falkirk executed two search warrants in the Maddiston area, leading to the recovery of £5000 worth of controlled drugs.”

Inspector Anton Stephenson added: “This is a great result and it’s a direct result of information we received from the community. I’d urge anyone with information about drugs in their community to get in touch with us by speaking to their local community team, calling 101, or giving Crimestoppers a call anonymously on 0800 555 111.”