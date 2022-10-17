The raid by officers occurred in the early evening last Friday and is understood to have focused on the former Antonine Hotel in Manor Street.

Officers remained at the scene for much of the weekend as their investigations continued.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 6.30 pm on Friday, October 14, a large scale cannabis cultivation was discovered following the search, under warrant, of a disused building on Manor Street, Falkirk.

The Antonine Hotel in Manor Street, Falkirk. (File pic)