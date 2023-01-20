News you can trust since 1845
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Police raid at Falkirk house results in one arrest and quantity of drugs and cash being seized

Police in Falkirk carried out a search of a premises which uncovered a haul of illegal substances and cash and led to the arrest of a man in connection with drug dealing.

By James Trimble
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 20th Jan 2023, 1:59pm

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “On January 19, Falkirk Community Policing Team executed a search warrant at an address in Windsor Road, Falkirk. A quantity of Class A drugs and cash were recovered and one male was arrested for being concerned in the supply of controlled drugs.

“A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”

Hide Ad
Police carried out a search of the premises in Windsor Road, Falkiirk