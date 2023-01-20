Police raid at Falkirk house results in one arrest and quantity of drugs and cash being seized
Police in Falkirk carried out a search of a premises which uncovered a haul of illegal substances and cash and led to the arrest of a man in connection with drug dealing.
By James Trimble
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 20th Jan 2023, 1:59pm
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “On January 19, Falkirk Community Policing Team executed a search warrant at an address in Windsor Road, Falkirk. A quantity of Class A drugs and cash were recovered and one male was arrested for being concerned in the supply of controlled drugs.
“A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”