Police quickly trace trio after Hallglen armed robbery
A quick response from police saw three arrested after an armed robbery in the early hours of Easter Sunday in a Falkirk area street.
The incident occurred around 4.43am on Sunday, April 20 when police were called to reports of a robbery involving a knife in the Garry Place area of Hallglen.
The suspects were understood to have fled to a nearby property.
But swift enquiries by officers saw to three being arrested.
The stolen items were recovered and returned to their owner.
The suspects were charged and held in police custody with a report being submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.
A police spokesperson said: “If you have any information that you feel could make your community safer please notify police.”