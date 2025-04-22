Police quickly trace trio after Hallglen armed robbery

Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan

Falkirk Herald Editor

Published 22nd Apr 2025, 10:59 BST
A quick response from police saw three arrested after an armed robbery in the early hours of Easter Sunday in a Falkirk area street.

The incident occurred around 4.43am on Sunday, April 20 when police were called to reports of a robbery involving a knife in the Garry Place area of Hallglen.

The suspects were understood to have fled to a nearby property.

But swift enquiries by officers saw to three being arrested.

The incident took place in the early hours of Easter Sunday. Pic: File imageThe incident took place in the early hours of Easter Sunday. Pic: File image
The incident took place in the early hours of Easter Sunday. Pic: File image

The stolen items were recovered and returned to their owner.

The suspects were charged and held in police custody with a report being submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

A police spokesperson said: “If you have any information that you feel could make your community safer please notify police.”

You can do so here or anonymously through the Crimestoppers charity here.

