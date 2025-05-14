Police pull car over in Forth Valley and arrest suspected drug dealer

By James Trimble
Published 14th May 2025, 13:12 BST
Updated 14th May 2025, 19:04 BST
A “proactive stop” saw police arrest a man in connection with the supply of illegal drugs.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Following a proactive stop of a motor vehicle on Tuesday, May 13, Stirling Community Policing Team arrested and charged a male in relation to drugs supply.

“The male had been stopped on Bruce Street and will appear at Stirling Sheriff Court on Wednesday, May 14.

If you want to report drug dealing in your community you can call 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

The suspect was arrest following a 'proactive stop' by police officers (Picture: Submitted)

