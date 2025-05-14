Police pull car over in Forth Valley and arrest suspected drug dealer

A “proactive stop” saw police arrest a man in connection with the supply of illegal drugs.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Following a proactive stop of a motor vehicle on Tuesday, May 13, Stirling Community Policing Team arrested and charged a male in relation to drugs supply.

“The male had been stopped on Bruce Street and will appear at Stirling Sheriff Court on Wednesday, May 14.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you want to report drug dealing in your community you can call 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

The suspect was arrest following a 'proactive stop' by police officers (Picture: Submitted)

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.