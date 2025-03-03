Police property raids uncover cocaine, cannabis, cash and weapons in Falkirk area

Search warrants led to two arrests and the seizure of drugs, cash and weapons from two properties in the Falkirk area.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “On Friday, February 28 officers from Larbert and Grangemouth community policing teams executed search warrants in the Stenhousemuir and Grangemouth areas recovering significant amounts of cocaine, cannabis, several weapons and over £3000 in cash.

“A 27-year-old female and a 31-year-old male were arrested and have been reported to the Procurator Fiscal for several offences linked to the supply of controlled drugs.”

Police Constable Melissa Mason added: “Local policing teams are committed to responding to the issues that have the most damaging impact on our communities, we listen to your concerns and will always take robust action to tackle issues raised.”

The police searches uncovered drugs, cash and weapons and led to the arrest of two people (Picture: Police Scotland)

The most recent arrests were only possible through information supplied from the local community and police encourage people to continue to report criminal activity on 101, or alternatively Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.