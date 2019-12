Two cars were stolen from a Falkirk district home on Sunday morning.

A white Audi S5, registration S50 JKK, and a white Audi Q7 with a black roof, registration GR06 BNO, were taken from a property in Livingstone Drive, Laurieston around 2.45am.

Police say there was no sign of forced entry at the property.

The vehicles were later identified on the M80 heading towards Glasgow but have yet to be recovered.

Information relating to this crime can be passed on to Police Scotland via 101.