Police probing damage at Dunmore Pineapple

A wall at The Dunmore Pineapple in Dunmore Park, near Airth, was damaged at some point between Friday, September 3 and Saturday, September 4.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who is able to provide information relating to this crime.

A wall at The Dunmore Pineapple was damaged between September 3 and September 4. Picture: Michael Gillen.

A statement published by Falkirk Police read: “If you have any information that could assist with our enquiries, please phone 101 quoting reference 2188 of September 6.”

