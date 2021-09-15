Police probing damage at Dunmore Pineapple
Police have launched an investigation after a Falkirk area tourist attraction was damaged.
Wednesday, 15th September 2021, 12:56 pm
A wall at The Dunmore Pineapple in Dunmore Park, near Airth, was damaged at some point between Friday, September 3 and Saturday, September 4.
Officers are keen to hear from anyone who is able to provide information relating to this crime.
A statement published by Falkirk Police read: “If you have any information that could assist with our enquiries, please phone 101 quoting reference 2188 of September 6.”