Police probing car and mountain bike thefts in Polmont and Bankside

Police have launched an investigation after a car and two mountain bikes were stolen from a Polmont home.

Keys for a red Mini Cooper were taken during a break-in at a property in Roberts Avenue between Saturday night and Sunday morning.

A black and grey specialised Enduro mountain bike worth £2500 and a Voodoo Bantu mountain bike valued at £400 were also stolen from the address.

Elsewhere, two mountain bikes were stolen from a common close at a property in Glynwed Court, Bankside in the early hours of Saturday morning.

One of the bikes was found damaged nearby, however, the other remains missing.

Police say it is a purple and yellow ladies’ mountain bike worth £250.