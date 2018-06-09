Police probe unexplained death at Camelon flats

Police are today involved in what’s decribed as an ongoing incident after an unexplained death in an upper-storey flat in Camelon’s Irving Court.

Officers and ambulance personnel were at the scene some time after noon today, and investigations continue.

Police say for operational reasons they cannot yet provide more details, but have stressed there is no danger to the public.

It’s understood emergency services waited until today’s Mariners Day parade had passed before removing a deceased person from the building.