Police probe spate of burglaries in Grangemouth, Denny, and other areas

Police are investigating a wave of burglaries in Grangemouth and Denny last night, which together with incidents in Bannockburn and Bridge of Allan may be linked.

Police say both residential and businesses were targeted overnight, and are working on the theory that the culprits involved in the break-ins were touring Forth Valley areas in a vehicle.

Anyone who sees someone acting suspiciously at night in their street - or, for example, a strange vehicle that gives cause for concern - is asked to contact police via 101.