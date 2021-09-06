Zetland Park repealed the damage in an update on the regeneration project’s Facebook page - along with an appeal for information.

Staff members assessed the damage sustained on Friday evening, and contacted police.

It recently installed CCTV cameras, and footage is being examined in a bid to help identify the culprits.

The damage done by the fire at the playpark (Pic: Zetland Park Regeneration Project)

Earlier this year, the historic park secured National Lottery Heritage Fund support to the tune of £192,000 to allow a massive regeneration project to move forward.

The original project works and activity plan have been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Work began to construct the park’s new all inclusive play facility.

The project revealed the damage in a Facebook update.

It said: “A report of fire raising in the play area was received earlier.

“One of our staff members has been out to look at the damage and the incident has been reported to Police Scotland.

“The CCTV footage is being reviewed to help identify the culprits.”It also appealed for anyone in the area after 9:00pm on Friday who saw anything suspicious to contact police.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 7.45pm on Saturday, officers received a report of damage in the playground area of Zetland Park that had taken place the night before.”

The ambitious regeneration project is seeking to preserve and promote the history of the park.

New features include a new all inclusive play area, which will feature a play friendly replica of Grangemouth’s historic paddle steamer the Charlotte Dundas.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.