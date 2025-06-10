Police probe continues after body of Cole Cooper found in Banknock

Police say the death of a teenager found in woodland is being treated as “unexplained”.

Although the body found in a wooded area near Banknock last Friday, June 6 has still to be identified, they have informed the family of Cole Cooper who had been reported missing four weeks earlier.

His distraught family said their “worst fears have become reality” after the discovery of the body.

They have vowed to “uncover the full truth” surrounding Cole’s disappearance.

Police continue their investigations in Coneypark Crescent near a playpark and allotments close to Glenskirlie Castle. Pic: Michael Gillen

Police say dedicated officers continue to support the family.

The last confirmed witness sighting of Cole, 19, was around 8.45pm on Wednesday, May 7 on Glasgow Road, at the junction with Cumbernauld Road, Longcroft.

Following the discovery of the body, police went ahead with a scene revisit at Cumbernauld Road on Sunday, June 8 – four weeks since he was seen on CCTV around 6am, on Sunday, May 4.

Officers spoke to more than 150 people and are now reviewing their responses.

Cole Cooper's family say they are "devastated" after his body was discovered. Pic: Contributed

In a statement, Police Scotland said: “Extensive enquiries remain ongoing after the body of a man was found in a wooded area near Banknock on Friday, June 6.

"The death is being treated as unexplained.”

Police say their priority now is to establish Cole’s movements between Sunday, May 4 and Wednesday, May 7 and they are appealing for CCTV from the wider Banknock area, particularly close to the A803 Kilsyth Road.

They urge people to recall if they saw Cole walking in this area at the time.

Anyone who has not already spoken to police is asked to get in touch.

Officers continue to examine over 2000 hours of CCTV footage and door-to-door enquiries remain ongoing in Longcroft and Banknock.

Chief Inspector Alex Hatrick said: “Cole Cooper’s disappearance and the circumstances leading up to it remain unexplained.

“We remain in regular contact with the family to ensure they are kept up to date with all aspects of the investigation.

“We will continue to support them and provide them with updates as our enquiries progress.

“Extensive enquiries are ongoing to piece together Cole’s last movements and find answers for his loved ones.

“Anyone with any information, no matter how small it may seem, is urged to speak to police if they have not already done so.”

Anyone who has information should contact 101 quoting incident number 828 of Friday, May 9.

In a Facebook page set up by Cole’s family during the search, aunt Aimee Tennie wrote: “Our beloved Cole has finally been found. While we now have him back, the circumstances of his disappearance and death remain unexplained. This case is far from over – and we are determined to uncover the full truth of what happened to Cole.

"We are now focusing on piecing together Cole’s exact last movements. As his family, we know who Cole was. He was deeply loved and would never have walked away from his life. Something happened – and we will not rest until we know what that was.”

The family say they are now looking for a full investigation into the circumstances around Cole’s disappearance and death.