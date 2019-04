Police are appealing for witnesses to an alleged attack that’s said to have taken place almost a week ago in Denny.

It’s claimed a male was assaulted in the general area of Overton Crescent and Little Denny Road on Sunday, April 14, but other detail is lacking.

Anyone who witnessed an attack in Denny last Saturday - or has information of such a crime - should contact police via 101 or Crimestoppers quoting PS-20190407-1595.