Police probe after body found in Grangemouth flat as two arrested

Two men have been arrested after the body of a man was found in a Grangemouth flat.

The tragic discovery of the 56-year-old – who has not been named – occurred shortly before 1am yesterday (Friday) when police were called to the property in the town’s Paris Street.

His death is currently being treated as “unexplained”.

It is expected the pair arrested will appear in court on Monday.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 12.45am on Friday, February 14, we were made aware a 56-year-old man had died in a flat on Paris Street, Grangemouth.

"The death is being treated as unexplained and his next of kin has been informed.

“A post-mortem examination will be carried out in due course and enquiries are continuing.

“Two men aged 29 and 40 have been arrested and charged. They are due to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Monday, February 17.

"A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”