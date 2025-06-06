Police out in force carrying vehicle checks on busy Forth Valley road

By James Trimble
Published 6th Jun 2025, 09:59 BST

Police are teaming up with the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) to carry out inspections on a famous Forth Valley road before the weekend comes around.

Motorists are urged to ensure their vehicles are fit for road use and used responsibly on the A84 – often referred to as the ‘Gateway to the Highlands’.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We will be carrying out vehicle inspection checks ahead of this weekend. Park considerately this weekend, not on a clearway, and ensure your vehicle is roadworthy.”

