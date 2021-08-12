Police 'one punch' warning to Falkirk revellers

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “With an increase in socialising, we want to make sure everyone is safe whilst going out, especially if you're consuming alcohol.

“A few years ago, Police Scotland ran the One Punch campaign, in relation to consequences of violence – mainly aimed at those involved in violence confrontations after drinking alcohol.

Police are warning people about the dangers of mixing alcohol and violence through the One Punch campaign

“A moment of madness can have terrible and tragic consequences - both to you as a potential victim and also if you are the person who throws the punch. This statement is as true now, as it was during our campaign from 2018.

"Between 2017 and 2018, six people died as a result of a single punch – don't let a single punch ruin your life.”

