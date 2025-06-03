Police on the hunt for robber who targeted three residents in their 70s in Grangemouth

Detectives are appealing for information following two robberies and an attempted robbery in Grangemouth which saw thieves target people two women and a man over the age of 70.

The first incident happened at 9.40am on Saturday, May 31, when a 73-year-old woman was robbed of her money by a man at a cash machine on Dock Street.

Thankfully a member of the public intervened and the money was recovered.

The culprit ran off and at 11.20am on the same day a 72-year-old man was in his car when a man entered the vehicle on Lime Street and tried to steal his wallet.

Police believe the same man was responsible for all three incidents (Picture: Police Scotland)

Shortly after that, at 11.30am, a 76-year-old woman was robbed of her purse on Lime Street.

Again, a member of the public managed to recover the woman’s purse as the man ran off.

Officers are treating the incidents as linked and are appealing for information on the man believed to be involved in all three incidents.

He is white, between 30 and 40-years-old, with short brown hair and stubble.

He had an injury to his nose, which is described as having a yellow scab on it, and was wearing light blue jeans, a blue jacket and trainers with white soles.

Detective Inspector Yvonne Moreland said: “We believe the same man is involved in these incidents and I’m appealing to the public for help to identify him.

“If you were in the area at the time and saw anything which may help our enquiries, please come forward. I’m also appealing to anyone with dash-cam or CCTV footage which may assist to bring it to our attention.

“I’d like to thank members of the public who bravely stepped in to help the elderly victims of these crimes before officers arrived. I’d encourage them to make contact with police as they may have more information.

“We have additional officers in the area carrying out enquiries and providing public reassurance. Anyone with concerns or information can approach them.”

Anyone with information is urged to call Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 1144 of May 31. They can also pass on information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

