Police on the hunt for culprits who torched two cars in Forth Valley street

An investigation has begun into an incident which saw two parked cars deliberately set alight outside a premises.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened between 11pm on Sunday, July 20 and 12.15am on Monday, July 21 outside a property in Braehead Road, in Stirling.

Thankfully the fires were extinguished and there were no reports of any injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the two male suspects was wearing a high visibility jacket and shorts, while the other was wearing a hooded top and jogging bottoms. They are believed to have made off towards the Bannockburn Road area.

Police are looking to trace two suspects they believe are connected to an incident which saw two cars set alight (Picture: Police Scotland)

Detective Sergeant David Fisher said: “Enquiries are ongoing and we are appealing to anyone with information to contact us. We’d also ask anyone with private CCTV of the surrounding area at the time to come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident 0084 of Monday, July 21 or, alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspaper