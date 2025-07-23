Police on the hunt for culprits who torched two cars in Forth Valley street
The incident happened between 11pm on Sunday, July 20 and 12.15am on Monday, July 21 outside a property in Braehead Road, in Stirling.
Thankfully the fires were extinguished and there were no reports of any injuries.
One of the two male suspects was wearing a high visibility jacket and shorts, while the other was wearing a hooded top and jogging bottoms. They are believed to have made off towards the Bannockburn Road area.
Detective Sergeant David Fisher said: “Enquiries are ongoing and we are appealing to anyone with information to contact us. We’d also ask anyone with private CCTV of the surrounding area at the time to come forward.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident 0084 of Monday, July 21 or, alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.