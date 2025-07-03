Police on the hunt for culprits behind a hit and run attack in the Forth Valley area

A man was struck by a car and then assaulted by one of its occupants during a violent afternoon incident in the Forth Valley area.

The incident happened at around 1.10pm on Wednesday, July 2 on Cambusbarron Main Street when a 41-year-old man was struck by a blue Skoda Fabia, before a male passenger got out of the vehicle and assaulted him.

The vehicle was then seen leaving in the direction of Birkhill Road and was later found burnt out in a wooded area near to Bore Row, in the village of Plean.

Thankfully the victim did not require medical treatment.

Police are looking for information following the attack on the 41-year-old (Picture: Police Scotland)

One suspect is male, around 5ft 9in tall, of slim build and was wearing black clothing with his hood up, face partially covered, and black gloves.

The other suspect is also male, with grey hair and was wearing glasses.

Police are now looking for anyone who may have seen the incident itself or who may have footage that could help them.

Detective Sergeant Gavin McLuskey said: "This was an alarming incident for the victim and I would urge anyone who saw what happened, or who saw the blue Skoda Fabia in the area, to get in touch.

"We are also keen to hear from anyone with private CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage from the area around the time of the incident, as it could be vital to our investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1603 of July 2, or they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

